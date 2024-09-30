Silence From The Crowd As Blithering Idiot Rambles Incoherently

Donald J. Trump has always had issues with his mental health. I'm not a psychiatrist, but it's been plain to see for years. However, he's gotten much worse. But move over sharks and electrocution because at his small rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former President started rambling incoherently, and the crowd went silent.

What the fuck:

And I say it all the time.

If you wanted to do a movie on some of these people that you're going to be looking at in two minutes, if you wanted to do a movie, there's no actor in Hollywood that could play the role.

There's nobody that could do it.

These actors, you know, they're a little bit shaky.

They can't play the role.

They'll bring in a big actor, and you look, you say, oh, he's got no muscle content.

He's got no muscle.

We need a little muscle!

Then they bring in another one.

But he's got a weak face.

He looks weak.

Now, these guys have the whole package, unfortunately, for our country.

I watched one of them shouting at a judge, I kill you.

I kill you when I get out.

I kill you.

And you know, the judge is like, oh, he's never heard this stuff.

And even the guards, you know, they want to look for a new job themselves.

I kill you.