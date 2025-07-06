Lying Witch Noem Tries To Blame Biden For Trump’s Texas Death And Destruction

They can never take responsibility for their own actions, so all they've got are lies and deflection. You want to gut the National Weather Service, you own this.

As we discussed here, they were still counting the dead and looking for missing children after flash flooding in Texas over the holiday weekend, and those DOGE cuts to the National Weather Service may have been greatly responsible for not accurately predicting the severity of the torrential rains that hit Kerr County in central Texas.

That didn't stop Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from trying to pass the buck and pretend that any of them care one iota about how many people they kill during a press conference this Saturday:

While speaking at a press conference alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday, Noem was asked by a reporter about whether the fact that he and many others did not receive warnings from the National Weather Service until 7 a.m. was a “fundamental failure of the federal government’s responsibility to keep people safe.” Noem argued that the technology was “ancient” and that the Trump administration is working to upgrade it. “When President Trump took office… he said he wanted to fix [that], and is currently upgrading the technology. And the National Weather Service has indicated that with that and NOAA, that we needed to renew this ancient system that has been left in place with the federal government for many, many years, and that is the reforms that are ongoing,” Noem explained, seemingly shifting the blame onto previous administrations who failed to upgrade the technology. Trump was previously president from 2017 to 2021. When asked about the impact of cuts and closures made to weather research labs as part of Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” Noem once again defended the current administration, telling reporters that she would relay their concerns to the president. “I do carry your concerns back to the federal government, and to President Trump, and we will do all we can to fix those kind of things that that may have felt like a failure to you and to your community members,” Noem said. “We know that everybody wants more warning time, and that’s why we’re working to upgrade the technologies that been neglected [for] far too long.” In addition to the cuts detailed in Trump’s tax bill, the Department of Government Efficiency cut hundreds of jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service earlier this year.

They're not "concerned." They aren't going to fix anything. They just gutted the technology and agency they know works and aren't going to make anything better. We're only going to see more of this as hurricane season approaches. The media needs to call these people out on their lies and not allow them to get away with this.

They're all shameless liars that have blood on their hands, an it's only going to get worse.