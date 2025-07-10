Kristi Noem Slowed Texas FEMA Response By 3 Days

These people are monsters, but sadly no one's going to hold any of them accountable for the blood they've got on their hands.

Cheetolini was congratulating himself and everyone else for what a supposedly "great job" they did following the catastrophic flood in central Texas which has left over a hundred dead, and now we find out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is personally responsible for the response being delayed by days:

As monstrous floodwaters surged across central Texas late last week, officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency leapt into action, preparing to deploy critical search and rescue teams and life-saving resources, like they have in countless past disasters. But almost instantly, FEMA ran into bureaucratic obstacles, four officials inside the agency told CNN. As CNN has previously reported, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — whose department oversees FEMA — recently enacted a sweeping rule aimed at cutting spending: Every contract and grant over $100,000 now requires her personal sign-off before any funds can be released. For FEMA, where disaster response costs routinely soar into the billions as the agency contracts with on-the-ground crews, officials say that threshold is essentially “pennies,” requiring sign-off for relatively small expenditures. In essence, they say the order has stripped the agency of much of its autonomy at the very moment its help is needed most. “We were operating under a clear set of guidance: lean forward, be prepared, anticipate what the state needs, and be ready to deliver it,” a longtime FEMA official told CNN. “That is not as clear of an intent for us at the moment.” For example, as central Texas towns were submerged in rising waters, FEMA officials realized they couldn’t pre-position Urban Search and Rescue crews from a network of teams stationed regionally across the country. In the past, FEMA would have swiftly staged these teams, which are specifically trained for situations including catastrophic floods, closer to a disaster zone in anticipation of urgent requests, multiple agency sources told CNN. But even as Texas rescue crews raced to save lives, FEMA officials realized they needed Noem’s approval before sending those additional assets. Noem didn’t authorize FEMA’s deployment of Urban Search and Rescue teams until Monday, more than 72 hours after the flooding began, multiple sources told CNN.

This ought to be her "heckofajob Brownie" moment and she ought to be fired, but these aren't sane times we're living in.

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas took Noem apart in the clip below and talked about what she was busy doing rather than approving the disaster funds.

UPDATE: Noem and DHS are lying in response to CNN's reporting.

FOX: CNN has a report accusing you of slowing the process in Texas. NOEM: Well there you go. Fake news CNN is absolutely trash, what they are doing. (That's not a denial.)



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 10, 2025 at 7:18 AM

More here: DHS’s Fiery Rebuttal to CNN on FEMA Response to Texas Floods Ends Up Validating CNN’s 72‑Hour Timeline