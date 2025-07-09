Trump Congratulates Himself And TX For ‘Great’ Flood Response

As I write this, the death toll from the catastrophic flood in central Texas has reached at least 109, as per KHOU. That includes 30 children. The station also reported Tuesday, “Officials said they would begin reviewing the emergency response once search-and-rescue operations are complete. That includes examining how weather warnings were issued and whether communication failures played a role in the lack of evacuations.”

But Donald Trump is patting himself on the back because two or three hundred could have died!

When asked about the tragedy, Trump made it all about himself. “The relationship with Texas and the governor has been, obviously, very good for years with me,” he said. He continued turning tragedy into self-glorification: “But the relationship with Texas and their first responders and us with our first responders and lots of other people – and we brought in a lot of helicopters from all over, and we had a lot of helicopters,” he babbled. “It was actually dangerous – a lot of helicopters up there. But they were real pros and they were responsible for pulling out a lot of people. And we got them there fast.”

“Texas had some good ones, too,” Trump graciously acknowledged before going right back to himself. “But the response has been incredible. And the fact that we got along so well … and it was so unified.”

Trump conveniently forgot about Monday’s collision involving a private drone and a rescue helicopter that caused part of the search to halt.

Still no mention of the lives lost, not to mention what might have been done to avert the tragedy or what might be done to prevent any similar future catastrophes.

No, it was almost all good news for Trump. “I think a lot of lives have been saved,” he continued. “As bad as it was … you could have lost double or triple.”

Finally, he got around to acknowledging the tragedy that actually happened, albeit briefly. “This thing was just really horrible,” Trump said.

Then it was back to the happy talk: “Well, congratulations on a great job,” he quickly added.

Trump went on to say that he and the “first lady” will visit Texas on Friday. “We don’t want to get in anyone’s way,” Trump said, as explanation for the delay. “Because, you know, that’s what happens. The president goes and everyone’s around, focused on – I don’t want anyone to focus on us.”

Oh, come on. Trump wants everyone to focus on himself all the time, even in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.

No word yet on whether Melania will wear her “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket. But we know that’s how she feels about anything that doesn’t involve lining her own pockets.