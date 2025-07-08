Firefighters From Mexico Help Rescue And Recover Teams In Texas

Is Trump still golfing?
Firefighters From Mexico Help Rescue And Recover Teams In Texas
Credit: Dirección de Protección Civil y Bomberos de Acuña, Coahuila/Facebook
By Conover KennardJuly 8, 2025

Let's play a game called 'Remember This?' Back when western North Carolina towns were rattled, and some were destroyed by Hurricane Helene, Donald J. Trump flew in to tell officials that President Biden "did a bad job." Then, in late April, FEMA, which operates under the Trump administration, denied a request to cover 100% of the state's costs for debris removal and other emergency protective measures.

And now, 82 people are dead due to the central Texas floods, so Trump sprang into action to fly to the devastated area play golf. But you know who did show up? Volunteer firefighters from Acuña, Mexico, that's who. Even after the Trump administration treated Mexicans like shit, they showed up to help the rescue and recovery teams in Kerrville, Texas.

The crews arrived Sunday morning and got straight to work, according to the AP. Meanwhile, presumably after golfing, Trump signed a major disaster declaration Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday. It's a bit late into the disaster, though. Signing a disaster declaration requires minimal effort. Perhaps he should get an autopen to assist him.

Back to the 'Remember This?" game. In 2023, Trump flew into East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment occurred, and of course, he bashed President Biden, even though Donald was the one who rolled back rail regulations.

But what's also important to remember is who came through for Texas:

Just wow! Can we appreciate the fact that a team from Mexico is in Texas helping with the search and rescue. 👏🏽

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-07-07T00:41:26.377Z

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-07-07T00:41:26.378Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon