Firefighters From Mexico Help Rescue And Recover Teams In Texas

Let's play a game called 'Remember This?' Back when western North Carolina towns were rattled, and some were destroyed by Hurricane Helene, Donald J. Trump flew in to tell officials that President Biden "did a bad job." Then, in late April, FEMA, which operates under the Trump administration, denied a request to cover 100% of the state's costs for debris removal and other emergency protective measures.

And now, 82 people are dead due to the central Texas floods, so Trump sprang into action to fly to the devastated area play golf. But you know who did show up? Volunteer firefighters from Acuña, Mexico, that's who. Even after the Trump administration treated Mexicans like shit, they showed up to help the rescue and recovery teams in Kerrville, Texas.

The crews arrived Sunday morning and got straight to work, according to the AP. Meanwhile, presumably after golfing, Trump signed a major disaster declaration Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday. It's a bit late into the disaster, though. Signing a disaster declaration requires minimal effort. Perhaps he should get an autopen to assist him.

Back to the 'Remember This?" game. In 2023, Trump flew into East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment occurred, and of course, he bashed President Biden, even though Donald was the one who rolled back rail regulations.

But what's also important to remember is who came through for Texas: