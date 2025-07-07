Ted Cruz Blames God For Texas Flooding Deaths

To deflect the criticisms the Trump administration and Texas are facing after massive cuts to agencies and ignorance of prior floods they are facing after the disaster in Kerr County that has left at least 81 dead, Sen. Ted Cruz found a new scapegoat -- God.

Just blame God! That's the ticket.

Sen. Cruz joined former 700 Club reporter David Brody on his RAV podcast who asked the Texas Senator why God allows these tragedies to happen.

BRODY: I'm wondering if you can address to our audience the question, and it's an age-old question, when God doesn't make sense. I know Pastor James Dobson wrote a book about this. I'm curious to get your thoughts in this time. CRUZ: You know, David, it's a question that everyone struggles with, and why does God allow bad things to happen to good people? Why does God allow bad things to happen to young children? And I will say there are theologians and pastors who've been unable to answer that question for millennia, and I don't know that I have any additional insight other than saying God is a good and loving God, and he will help us through this.

God is at fault, and God will help us get through it? Huh?

There is no defense for the actions of the Trump administration or the state of Texas, which led to this tragedy, so Cruz turned to the Almighty.

When all else fails, blame God.

CRUZ: We have a good and benevolent God, but God allows things to happen sometimes that defy human explanation, and that's where we need love and where we need grace.

Why should the US government bother with warning systems, and agencies designed to prevent, help, rescue survivors, and rebuild comunities when God is there to take care of everything.

These MAGA creeps will use anything or anyone, even GOD, to make excuses for Donald Trump.