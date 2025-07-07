Trump Golfs During Texas Floods Because What Else?

Donald Trump played golf and celebrated at his country clubs as the tragedy of the Texas floods unfolded.

On July 7, Fox News reported that 82 people are dead due to the central Texas floods. The horrific stories of the children dying due to the flooding are gut-wrenching.

Trump Playing Golf Again

Many American media outlets criticize Trump's golfing, but the Irish Star called out the commander-in-chief:

"Trump's response to the disaster has been slammed as disrespectful and out of touch, with critics online accusing the president of caring more about golfing than the victims in Texas."

The Irish outlet noted one of the many social media posts blasting Trump:

"Trump is partially responsible for what happened due to his cuts to related government agencies. Even Texas officials are saying it. And instead of visiting Texas, he’s off playing golf. That’s how much he cares. 'The party' is not a handful of jerks on Twitter."

Since many traditional news media have bent the knee to Trump, reporters in tech, entertainment, and even sports are stepping up. According to sports outlet The Spun, Americans want Trump to stop golfing and focus more on helping the victims of the Texas floods.

The Spun reports that one social media message on X summed it up:

"Children are dead in Texas due to flooding, and Trump is at a high-end golf course in NJ.... If this were Biden, the GOP would be going crazy."

Chef José Andrés and HEB Grocery Arrive Before FEMA?

Social media posts claim Chef José Andrés and HEB grocery stores were boots on the ground in Texas before FEMA. We have not received confirmation of the social posts at this time. But Texas is the state of stellar leaders like Sen. Ted "Cancun" Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbot, so that it would be on brand.

One social post on Threads was brutal, written to Trump and Abbott:

"World Central Kitchen got to Texas before FEMA, before Texas officials, and definitely before either of you. The world is feeding Americans… while your 'America First' circus tells the world to fix their own damn problems.

The border you’re obsessed with? That’s where the help came from."

Who Could Have Seen It Coming?

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration cuts left key positions at the Texas Weather Service offices vacant when the floods hit on July 4th.

Texas Public Radio notes that even in the Hill Country, where flash flooding is common, the rise of the Guadalupe River was unprecedented. The public radio outlet reported the region's rain and gave context:

"Ten to 12 inches of rain dumped on Kerr County in a matter of hours, producing more water than the daily flow over Niagara Falls."

Just my opinion, but I predict many Texas Trump voters might not be on the MAGA train after the Texas floods.