The world is a depressing place these days, and that's why (as Mr. Rogers said) we have to look for the helpers. Chef Jose Andres is one of those helpers, and reading about World Central Kitchen and the Food Fighters never fails to lift my spirits. (You can donate here.)

Today is a big day! My heart breaks for Ukraine but I am proud to share that @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine has now delivered 100 Million Meals. This is only possible because of the amazing #FoodFighters who fight every day for liberty. And we’ll keep going with your support! 🙏💪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cx2yWXgE4H — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 18, 2022

Anna from our @WCKitchen team in Kyiv was visiting her home of Nikopol when Russian shelling bombarded the city. 12 residential buildings were hit, as well as a school & college. Anna jumped into action to make sure residents & first responders had food & water. #FoodFighters 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ViO21WJPHr — Nate Mook (@natemook) July 17, 2022

UPDATE from @natemook in Lviv, as the WCK team delivered formula to “Unbroken Mothers”—a project to provide housing & support to displaced expecting moms. 2 buildings & park were built in under 3 months! First families move in next week & we will help with food. #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/Hq7noocUN5 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 17, 2022

Today’s video was shared by our local @WCKitchen team who have been delivering hot meals and food kits in Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine…where a Russian missile attack killed 49 innocent people in an apartment building. This is why we do what we do! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LhNuHwnulU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 17, 2022

This video is from Kherson area, occupied & blocked by Russia… But still, local @WCKitchen heroes there are distributing food kits to desperate families & seniors! First 250 today…Going to 5,000 per week soon! Every day I am amazed by Ukrainian strength!💪 #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lc3cx3lTdq — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 17, 2022

Food is a National Security issue! @WhiteHouse @Europarl_EN every country every Government needs to take food more seriously! We take food for granted….and this will only lead us to a moment of distrust and lack of resources to feed the world! @WCKitchen #FoodFighters https://t.co/WvUoxZyQAX — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 16, 2022

And finally: It was Chef Andres' birthday last week, and his team came together to note the occasion:

Ok! 😉today is my birthday, and I’m sharing one of the many videos that our team members of @WCKitchen sent me this morning…☺️but really I want this to serve as an homage to all the women and men #UkraineFoodFighters risking their lives to feed fellow citizens in need🇺🇦🇺🇸🇪🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/i6d1bmMKpV — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 13, 2022

Maybe this is the year the World Central Kitchen wins the Nobel Peace Prize.