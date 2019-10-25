Friday News Dump: Nats Didn't Invite Trump To Throw Out First Pitch, And Other News

Trump can come up with any excuse he wants, but he knows he'll be booed on live TV:

Just confirmed from Nats official: Trump will not throw out first pitch at Game 5. https://t.co/7oeVugcIT0 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) October 24, 2019

Donald Trump fears he’ll look ‘too heavy’ if he throws out first pitch at the World Serieshttps://t.co/EysghD4Zxe — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 24, 2019

JUST IN: The Washington Nationals have released a statement confirming that President Trump was not invited to throw out the first pitch of Game 5 of the World Series (if Game 5 is necessary).



Chef Jose Andres has been invited to throw out the first pitch. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 25, 2019

Response from Chef Jose Andres:



"I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of Washington will be celebrating that the Nationals are the 2019 MLB World Series Champions."https://t.co/gYb9DlqMuG — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 25, 2019

Both candidates favor repealing much of the law that slammed the brakes on unions’ growth.https://t.co/RS1o9M8v3D — American Prospect (@theprospect) October 25, 2019

Last night, @KenLoachSixteen speaking truth to power on #bbcqt: "You tell me that's right, that a worker is so terrified to have a day off for sickness because he will be fined and therefore he dies? That's the gig economy, that's what it's doing to working people." pic.twitter.com/cEFHovnyXb — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) October 25, 2019

What Durham Might Be Looking Athttps://t.co/IH1DLkhacL — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 25, 2019

Scoop: I obtained an internal Customs and Border Protection report that reveals criminal misconduct by CBP officers and Border Patrol agents is at a 5-year high. Charges range from fraud to sexual assault to capital murder.https://t.co/7B1oPCRu3m — Justin Rohrlich (@JustinRohrlich) October 24, 2019

She's the new Jill Stein. She will run as an independent next year to help Trump get reelected by draining the votes of stupid progressives from the Democratic ticket. https://t.co/f0iRKWOmdb — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) October 25, 2019

DeVos held in contempt for violating judge's order on student loans https://t.co/aegOWktYdf

Previously secret documents detail alleged abuse of children in Border Patrol custody | By: Gustavo Solis https://t.co/Hd4x2c1VW9 — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 25, 2019

Terrific piece on Lebanon's protest movement by @alexjrowell : https://t.co/jN94zDfwrc — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 25, 2019

This DOJ criminal probe is going nowhere. Hundreds of pages of findings by Mueller, dozens of indictments AND the GOP-led Senate Intel Committee report have all established that Russia did this. So where is this probe going? Barr has nothing. Still, need to watch him like a hawk. pic.twitter.com/jkuX8L5So2 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) October 25, 2019

*BREAKING*



The editor of @TheLancet, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, has come out officially asking all health professionals to engage in non-violent social protest to protect people from the climate & ecological breakdown.



Yes you heard that right. pic.twitter.com/a2pflR7pXf — Doctors for XR (@DoctorsXr) October 24, 2019

Alcohol got 72 out of 100 on a drug harm score by experts—17 points higher than heroin https://t.co/CXNY2vcNdy — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 25, 2019

One of the women who was removed from a Lower East Side bar after confronting Harvey Weinstein told us, "I'm appalled that [organizers] let him into an event meant to support artists and actors when he has ruined so many actors lives.” https://t.co/YxvYChuZMP — Gothamist (@Gothamist) October 25, 2019

I'm biased, but I think this @talkingfedspod I hosted a few weeks ago with @ktbenner @DevlinBarrett @evanperez is the most insightful thing you'll find on Barr and what he's up to with his "origins" probe (insightful because of the guests, not the host). https://t.co/Kz4bwGq9lG — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 25, 2019

Queensland residents were in for a treat when a rare cloud formation was spotted over Broadbeach on Sunday.



The formation, known as a roll cloud, is a low horizontal tube-shaped cloud that appears to "roll" on a horizontal axis. pic.twitter.com/SqsR00c2uF — Pattrn (@pattrn) October 25, 2019

Documents show Trump, ‘Apprentice’ contestant at Beverly Hills hotel around the time she says he assaulted her - The Washington Post https://t.co/K6Ba4cNllg — Joshua Partlow (@partlowj) October 24, 2019

The National Archives and Records Administration has launched an investigation into Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' use of private email for official business, according to a letter made public this week. https://t.co/jhgOHUtMPt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2019

Less than 24 hours after Trump announced a "permanent" cease-fire, the commander of Kurdish forces said it was being repeatedly broken by Turkish troops https://t.co/o6OtR48MEx — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 25, 2019

The Economist editor-in-chief says Warren's plans to "remake American capitalism" would shock our economy



"She is driven by a faith in government" & "a real punitive dislike of much of business"



"American capitalism is strong because of that business"



Warren would destroy it! pic.twitter.com/y831k0cjPi — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 25, 2019

The Trump administration deports Jose Segovia-Benitez, a 38-year-old Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Iraq, to El Salvador—a country where he hasn’t lived since he was a toddler. https://t.co/tSIz4yrNme pic.twitter.com/fX4Va3zdNF — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 24, 2019

Signing a letter guaranteeing that Senate Republicans won't convict Trump could put his GOP colleagues in a tough position.

"If Cory signs it he's dead, if Cory doesn't sign, he's dead," referring to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), — Kirsten Dinesen (@onevoice2) October 25, 2019

I wrote for the Guardian about some thing I've learned from nearly 4 years of Fox News, especially Fox & Friends. Mainly that Murdoch's finest brain poison is, top to bottom, an incredibly stupid garbage fire of white supremacy and other right-wing lies. https://t.co/YxwMscZ4Ff — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 25, 2019

