'YOU'RE FIRED!': Donald Fires Chef José Andrés, Who Had Already Resigned

This tracks.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJanuary 21, 2025

Donald ended his first day back in the White House by posting a message on Truth Social to boast of how his team was identifying hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. Lumpy called it an "Official Notice of Dismissal" for four individuals "who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

The Lump identified four people in the post.

"Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and [former Atlanta Mayor] Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council — YOU'RE FIRED!" Donald wrote.

Handsome Old Joe Biden had already issued a preemptive pardon for Milley, who served as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2019 to 2023.

As for Chef José Andrés, he had already resigned since his two-year term was up. In a post on Xitter, Andrés wrote, "May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables."

Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen have been in Los Angeles volunteering to feed displaced families -- right after he did the same thing for those impacted by the hurricane in North Carolina.

This is how the president is repaying him tonight -- "YOU'RE FIRED!"

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T06:05:01.055Z

Donald had quite a first day in office, from releasing violent criminals back onto the streets to implementing part of Project 2025, which Donald previously feigned not to know of the agenda.

In the midst of all of this chaos, Donald is out there fake-firing people.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
