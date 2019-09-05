Stephen Colbert Asks Viewers' Support For The Bahamas. And Then....

Stephen Colbert started his monologue last night with heartfelt praise for celebrity chef José Andrés and the work he's doing in the Bahamas recovery effort, and asked his viewers not to forget the relief efforts for the people who lost it all in Hurricane Dorian.

And then he smiled that smile as he pulled out the stiletto, pointing out that Trump used his Sharpie to "give Hurricane Dorian a boob job."

Via Mashable:

"Remember the last two days, how he got into a disagreement with the National Weather Service, where he tweeted the storm was gonna hit Alabama, and they said, 'What, no!'?" explains Colbert in The Late Show clip above. "Well take a closer look at Trump's outdated map from last Thursday morning — he used a sharpie to extend the path into Alabama!" It does certainly look like the map had been hastily altered to include Alabama. And despite Trump's protests when he was asked about it by a reporter, he hasn't been able to stop the slew of memes that photo inevitably generated.

In light of everything else that's going on, this might seem a pointless distraction. But anything that hammers home the point that the lawless Trump so frequently fabricates false evidence is useful.

