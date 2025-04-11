Was Pete Navarro Really Kicked To The Curb By Trump?

He's still going on TV, so you make the call.
By John AmatoApril 11, 2025

Alleged traitor, jailbird and faux economic "expert" Peter Navarro has been sidelined by Trump after the disastrous rollout, collapse, and capitulation by Trump on his "beautiful tariffs."

Politico is reporting "Former hedge fund manager and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — the White House’s main conduit to beleaguered financial markets — is now at the helm, with populist Peter Navarro relegated to the sidelines and Wall Street punching bag Howard Lutnick recast into the role of “bad cop,” according to three people close to the White House, granted anonymity to speak frankly about internal dynamics."

Navarro is only an adviser to Demented Donald, who is not involved in trade discussions, so I'm not sure what the "benching" means. Navarro is still going on television and scream nonsense at the viewers.

Part of this must be a photo-op ploy to inform the press that his destruction of the US economy wasn't his fault, and it makes him look like he's doing something other than destroy everyone's 401Ks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is such an uncharismatic dude that he's looked on as a calming influence.

He's a bore that Trump's billionaire buddies like.

Carnival barkers Lutnick and Navarro are vicious and obtuse liars, so for Trump, they are good soldiers for his propaganda war on reality.

.

Discussion

