Lee Zeldin Won't Answer Whether Insiders Cashed In On The Tariff 'Pause'

Homana, homana...
By John AmatoApril 11, 2025

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin gave a word salad answer when asked by Maria Bartiromo if the Trump White House should be investigated for insider trading after Sen. Adam Schiff called for investigations.

Demented Donald signaled to his MAGA cult and supporters on social media that it was a great time to buy in the stock markets just before he announced a 90-day pause on some of his tariffs.

Zeldin then admitted Trump must have told them.

BARTIROMO: California Senator Adam Schiff claims that he's going to investigate the White House and whether or not White House officials were tipped off before President Trump decided to pause retaliatory tariffs yesterday.

Watch this.

SCHIFF: I'm writing to the White House to demand who knew in advance that the president was going to once again flip-flop on tariffs and are people cashing in? There is just all too much opportunity for people in the White House and the administration to be insider trading.

BARTIROMO: About five hours before the pause, Trump posted on Truth Social, this is a great time to buy, as he's been saying the whole time, Congressman.

Your reaction to Adam Schiff coming up with this new claim now?

ZELDIN: President Trump has a very good team around him working on trade policy and there are a lot of countries that are working out to the U.S., reaching out to the White House, reaching out to President Trump, wanting to talk and enter good deals.

President Trump should be working with this team.

That's not something to investigate, something to encourage.

BARTIROMO: All right, we'll leave it there.

Oh, boy. It looks like Schiff is onto something.

Don't think this is over. When Democrats get control of one of the branches of government they will hold hearings on this issue.

Discussion

