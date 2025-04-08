Orange Man Admits He Lives In 1890 Tariff Land

During his press remarks after meeting with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump began dreaming of the 1890's, when the Gilded Age was rocking and tariffs were bold and beautiful.

Trump has an oral fixation on living in the past and where the wealthy wouldn't be taxed.

TRUMP: You know, our country was the strongest, believe it or not, from 1870 to 1913. You know why? It was all tariff-based. We had no income tax. Then, in 1913, some genius came up with the idea of let's charge the people of our country, not foreign countries that are ripping off our country. And the country was never relatively — was never that kind of wealth. We had so much wealth, we didn't know what to do with our money.

Just to name a few things that didn't exist, in the 1890's. There were no automatic cars, airplanes, computers, cell phones, smart phones, the Internet, department stores, affordable housing, supermarkets, fast food, air-conditioners, etc...

The man is demented.

He lives in a bubble made of of thoughts in his addled brain and collaborators there to validate his every whim.