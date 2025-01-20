Yambo Says He Pardoned All 1500 Of His Jan. 6th 'Hostages'

Yambo said Monday night he was issuing roughly 1,500 pardons and commuting the sentences of six of his supporters in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of them stormed the building in response to his audacious lies that the election was stolen from him. Via NBC News:

An attorney for Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy, told NBC News on Monday that his client was being processed for release from FCI Pollock, a medium security federal prison in Louisiana. Tarrio was serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy.

“He is being processed out,” attorney Nayib Hassan said. “We do not know what type of clemency he is receiving."

The pardons would fulfill one of Trump's central campaign promises. Immediately after the Jan. 6 attack, Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that those who broke the law should be held accountable.

But over the next few years, a new narrative emerged, and Trump soon began openly signaling his support for Jan. 6 rioters, calling them "hostages."