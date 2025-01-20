James Comer Pitches A MAGA Fit After Biden Pardons Family Members

President Joe Biden isn't taking anyone's shit minutes before his term is set to end -- especially James Comer's shit. Several of Biden's family members, who were the target of relentless attacks by Comer and his suckups, were just pardoned, including the outgoing President's brother, James Biden, sister-in-law Sara Biden, sister Valerie Biden Owens, brother-in-law John T. Owens and brother Francis Biden.

Earlier today, Biden issued preemptive pardons for Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the members of the Jan. 6 committee, and the officers who testified before the committee.

And that shouldn't even have to happen, but since a convicted felon is about to take power who wants retribution against those who investigated him for his crimes, Biden is shielding them from Donald's fury. His family members will now be protected, too.

CNN reports:

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end," Biden said in a statement released as the inauguration ceremony was underway at the US Capitol. Biden's extraordinary decision to announce pardons for multiple members of his family in his final minutes as President was fueled, in part, by Trump's public vow to appoint a special prosecutor to "go after" Biden and his family, according to a source familiar with his thinking. A number of Biden's family members had testified before a House Oversight panel looking into accusations of influence peddling.

Oh, sure, the same assclowns who allowed the Trump family to openly peddle their influence, including the $2 billion son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are concerned. You can't make this shit up. Comer, etc, have been investigating the Biden family since day one, and he came up empty.

It is not a confession, you old goober. Biden needs to protect his family from the incoming 4-chan administration.

🚨🚨🚨



STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S PREEMPTIVE PARDONS FOR THE ENTIRE BIDEN FAMILY:



“President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves. Our investigation… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 20, 2025

This last part kills me. Let's replace one name with another name to correct it:

President Biden Trump abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden Trump will go down as the most corrupt President in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful pathetic ever conducted by Congress.”

Where are the charges if their investigation was so successful after four years? They investigated Biden's family and came up with nothing. Cry more, you salty bitch.