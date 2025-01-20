Biden: You Get A Pardon, You Get A Pardon, And Everyone Gets A Pardon!

MAGA is going to throw a fit over President Biden issuing preemptive pardons for Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the members of the Jan. 6 committee, and the officers who testified before the committee.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden wrote.

CNN reports:

The pardons, coming in the final hours of Biden's presidency, amount to a stunning flex of presidential power that is unprecedented in recent presidential history. They serve to protect several outspoken critics of the incoming president, including former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, whom Trump has vowed retribution against. "These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," Biden wrote in a statement, issued hours before he was set to welcome Trump to the White House for tea before attending his swearing-in. "Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families." Biden had been weighing issuing the pardons in the waning days of his presidency, concerned Trump would enter office and immediately seek to prosecute his adversaries. In his statement, he spelled out his rationale, saying "alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties."

It's mind-blowing that we've found ourselves in this upside-down world where a convicted felon, who took part in rape and adultery, has signaled to his MAGA base that anyone who dared to investigate him for his multiple crimes should be imprisoned. Donald has been impeached twice, incited an insurrection, bungled his response to the pandemic, and attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

After Donald held rallies instead of focusing on the pandemic, MAGA went after Dr. Fauci, our nation's top infectious disease expert. None of this makes sense, but it's excellent that Biden is protecting the aforementioned on his way, shielding them from Donald's pathological need for retribution.

Apparently news orgs no longer have institutional knowledge in the newsrooms, as all these stories about the preemptive Biden pardons today call them "unprecedented." Sure, if you don't count the "full, free and absolute pardon" Gerald Ford granted Nixon over the Watergate scandal. /1 — Susie Madrak Ω (@susiemadrak.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T12:51:06.649Z