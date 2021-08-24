If Everyone Gets Vaccinated, We Could 'Get Some Control' By Spring

Dr. Anthony Fauci is describing when we might see the light at the end of the covid tunnel.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving a new timeline for getting the pandemic under control," Brianna Keilar said.

FAUCI: If we can get through this winter and get really the majority, overwhelming majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated, vaccinated, I hope we could start to get some good control in the spring of 2022.

Keilar interviewed U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy. "Sir, the spring of 2022. People were hoping this was back to normal in the summer. We now know this is not true. But the spring of 2022 is a ways off. Do you agree with that assessment?"

"Well, Brianna, I think how quickly we get back to normal really does depend on what we do in the weeks ahead. Specifically, it depends how we vaccinate people. Keep in mind we have the prospect of the winter coming with increased respiratory diseases and we saw a lot of spread of coronavirus last winter. There is a big difference between last winter and the upcoming winter, which is that we have millions and millions of people in our country who are now vaccinated, who are protected against covid-19," Murthy said.

"So that is going to help us, but we've got to do more because there are still tens of millions who are not vaccinated yet. I'm encouraged, Brianna, that last week toward the end of last week, we had three days in a row with over a million people getting vaccinated each day. That hasn't happened in a long time. But it's a sign that our vaccination effort is accelerating. We've just got to keep our foot on the gas."

Murthy said the FDA will work to review the data on children as soon as the companies submit information on their clinical trials.

"I think it's possible we might see that process complete by the end of the calendar year, which would be wonderful for kids like mine and many kids out there who can't get vaccinated. But until then, Brianna, there is something really important we can do to protect our children. That's to make sure the people around them are vaccinated. In times like this, our kids are relying on others to shield them from infection. It's also why it's so important as kids go back to school that we take measures in our schools, including masking and testing and improving ventilation because that is what's going to help reduce spread in schools and keep our kids safe," he said.

He also said the FDA is assessing the Moderna application for full approval, and we anticipate that Johnson & Johnson in the near future will submit its application for full approval.

"But despite the news yesterday, there are two things that don't change. One is that if you are unvaccinated, getting vaccinated now with any of the three vaccines is still your fastest path to protection, particularly against hospitalization and death from the virus. The other thing that doesn't change is the plan we announced last week, which is the week of September 20, pending the either review of the FDA and CDC advisory committee, we plan to start booster shots for those who received the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines."

And now that the FDA has given final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, organizations are mandating vaccinations -- which will be a huge help.

The Defense Department will mandate Pfizer-produced COVID-19 vaccines following the Food and Drug Administration's approval, and other agencies are expected to follow. https://t.co/9PsngWeaGU #COVID19 — Dawn Marie Yankeelov (@dawnyaspectx) August 24, 2021

CVS Health is mandating COVID vaccines for most employees:



CVS pharmacists will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated. Other employees who interact with patients and all corporate staff have until Oct. 31 to comply.



The mandate affects about 100,000 employees. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2021

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is coming for Chicago's workers — but the Fraternal Order of Police is already promising a fight. https://t.co/T8dk7SNvhU pic.twitter.com/XfYGXdTHfs — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) August 24, 2021

Breaking: NYC Mayor to announce vaccine mandate for all school staff, without testing alternative. All education dept staff must provide proof of first dose by 9/27. In doing so, NYC joins strictest vaccine mandates for school staff in country. — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) August 23, 2021