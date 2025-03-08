At this point, and others before this, we have to wonder if Donald Krasnov Trump's actions are deliberately sabotaging our country, even with The Kennedy Center. The arts center was initially conceived during the Eisenhower administration and later championed by President John F Kennedy. It was named after JFK following his assassination. But Donald installed himself as Chair of the Board.

ETTD dies. Donald fired its outgoing president, and appointed Richard Grenell as its interim president. After the takeover, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda canceled the musical’s upcoming performance, which was scheduled to coincide with the 250th anniversary next year of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Others canceled, too.

And to take it a step further with his takeover, Trump announced his new board members on Truth Social.

"I am thrilled to announce that Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining our Kennedy Center Board - This completes our selection," he wrote. "We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness, and ushering in America’s Golden Age. Together, we will Make the Arts Great Again!"

Are you fucking kidding me? Donald has infiltrated every part of our lives, including the arts,, schools, science, and that fucknugget, along with his co-president, is pillaging our safety nets.

Everything Donald touches dies.