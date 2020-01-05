Mission Accomplished! Sunday Show Hosts Let Mike Pompeo Skate On Impeachment Obstruction

Once again, our corporate media fails to do its job to hold this administration accountable. During a week when we've had bombshell reporting from The New York Times surrounding the withholding of aid to Ukraine, where we learned that Mark Esper, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton had a previously undisclosed meeting with Trump where they tried to convince him that releasing the aid was in interest of the United States, Just Security releasing unredacted memos which confirm that the decision to withhold the aid came directly from Trump, that it was illegal and that everyone knew it, along with reporting from Forensic News that Trump’s loans from Deutsche Bank were underwritten by a Russian state-owned bank, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo -- who is refusing to appear before Congress and who is right in the thick of the Ukraine scandal -- made the rounds on each and every one of the Sunday gab fests, and not a single one of the hosts other than Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace even mentioned the word impeachment to Pompeo, or asked him about any of the reporting I just mentioned here.

I waded through all of Pompeo's appearances this weekend, and not one mention of impeachment was made to him by CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos, CNN State of the Union host Jake Tapper, NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Fox Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo, or Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, other than Wallace asking Pompeo if impeachment had "emboldened" Trump's enemies.

If the Trump administration is good at anything, it's controlling the news cycle, and far too often these so-called "journalists" are more than happy to accommodate them.

As Karoli mentioned the other day, it seems our media in this country hasn't learned a damn thing when it comes to enabling these neocons and war mongers with helping an administration cheerlead us into another ill advised military conflict and lie about the reasons for us to initiate it.

They also haven't learned a damn thing since Trump has taken office about not being led around by the nose by this administration and allowing them to distract from the crimes being committed by them in plain sight. While we've had a ton of great work done by a number of publications in the United States about how Trump, his family, his administration and his enablers have behaved since he took office, our big corporate media companies continue to fail us daily. Today was one of the worst examples we've had lately given all the reporting that has broken just over the last week.

I've got to wonder how many of these media outlets and producers agreed to give Pompeo a pass on impeachment questions in order to get him to appear on their shows? I can't imagine him agreeing to appear anywhere other than Fox unless he had some assurance ahead of time that his feet wouldn't be held to the fire over his part in the Ukraine scandal. In the end, it doesn't matter whether he was given assurances or not, because the result is the same. Not a one of them did their jobs.