We Can Either Learn From History Or Repeat It

It would appear that cable news is happy to repeat it.
By Karoli Kuns

Donald Trump delivered a wooden statement Friday where he claimed he ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani to "prevent a war, not to start a war." This follows on the heels of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that assassinating the Iranian General was a de-escalation. (video above)

This would be an opportunity for cable news to acknowledge the errors made in 2003 and do a better job this time.

Alas, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Here's a thread of video clips from Media Matters' analyst Lis Power:

Just for good measure, the excuse they're giving for breaking all the norms with respect to assassination of foreign leaders is one we've definitely heard before:

There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for us to believe the crap they're throwing at us right now about "campaigns of violence." I'm sure there are numerous groups in that area who daily plan campaigns of violence against the United States for their unwarranted invasion of sovereign lands. We were lied to about weapons of mass destruction, and Trump lies daily about EVERYTHING, so why should we (or would we) accept these claims at face value.

Question everything. Accept nothing at face value.

