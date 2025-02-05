No, Newsmax: A President Can't 'Think Out Loud' About Ethnic Cleansing

Newsmax's preeminent Trump fluffer, Greg Kelly, defended Trump's insane idea of the US "owning" Gaza and relocating Palestinians to other countries by claiming Trump was "thinking out loud." Really.

Thinking out loud, and isn't he allowed to do that?

No! A US president is not allowed to do that, especially when dealing with the highly flammable Middle East.

To catch you up, megalomaniacal Donald Trump told Netanyahu that he wants to take over Gaza, turn it into a new Riviera and relocate all the Palestinians to other countries.

The US cannot invade Gaza, cannot own it, and Palestinians DO NOT want to be relocated.

Enter Greg Kelly on Newsmax. Greg doesn't think Trump's "ideas" are a big deal.

KELLY: And sometimes, look, he's allowed to think out loud, right Blaine? I mean, he is — he does that. And yeah, the fake news, their headlines and oh my God. But you listen to his tonality, you realize he's just talking with us.

Is Trump trying to destroy the cease-fire that President Biden just brokered?

What makes Trump's words so much worse is that he was talking to the Israeli Prime Minister in an earlier conference.

Trump is so fucking clueless. He might've just intensified the terrorist threat tenfold around the world with these comments.

Is Trump trying to send hundreds of suicide bombers our way?

Perhaps all those "stand back and stand by" wannabe Trump soldiers can gear up for combat in the Middle East. AGAIN.

Media Matters