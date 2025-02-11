Trump Salivates Over Plans To Steal Gaza

While Unelected President Elon Musk sends his goons to raid, sabotage and take over our government, Donald Trump is turning his p***y-grabbing hands abroad. Not content with trying to grab Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal, Trump is now drooling over Gaza.

Or, probably more to the point, drooling over thoughts of colonizing the land for himself and his billionaire puppet masters. How this puts America first, the elderly Trump must have forgotten to mention:

TRUMP: We're not going to buy anything, we're going to have [Gaza], we're going to keep it, and we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace and there's not going to be any problem, and nobody's going to question it, and we're going to run it very properly. And eventually we'll have economic development at a very large scale, maybe the largest scale on that site. And we'll have lots of good things built there, including hotels and office buildings and housing and other things. And we'll make that site into what it should be.

What a coinky-dink that Trump’s family business is all about hotels, office buildings and housing!

I don’t know who Gramps thinks he’s fooling here, pretending Gazans and others will be happy about this.

TRUMP: I don't have to threaten that. I don't think - I think we're above that. I do believe we're above that. … And we have other countries that want to get involved. We have a lot of people that want to get involved. There's a great sense of wanting to help the Palestinians. They really - there's a lot of good countries out there, people that rule those countries with big hearts… “[Palestinians are] gonna, they're gonna be very happy.

When you're a star, they let you do it! Or so he thinks.

TRUMP: We will have Gaza. No reason to buy. There is nothing to buy. It's Gaza. It says it's a war-torn area. We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it. We're going to get it going eventually where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East. It's going to be for the people in the Middle East. But I think it could be a diamond. It could be an absolute tremendous asset for the Middle East. And you're going to have peace. It's going to bring peace in the Middle East. … It’s going to be a tremendous thing.

So, what do everyday Americans get out of this? Absolutely nothing. It certainly won't lower anyone's grocery bill.

Trump on Gaza: "We're gonna have it. And we're gonna keep it ... nobody is gonna question it ... we'll have lots of good things built there, including hotels." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-11T18:15:27.580Z

Reporter: Some people say this is ethnic cleansing. You can't force them to leave their land. Trump: "We're moving them to a beautiful location where they'll have new homes where they can live safely and they'll have doctors and medical and all of those things. And I think it‘s going to be great." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T18:15:09.228Z