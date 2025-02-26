'Take This Down!': MAGA Turns On Donald Over 'Trump Gaza' AI Video

Even MAGA isn't happy with the AI video their co-president posted on Truth Social. The footage is gore porn, displaying an ethnically cleansed Gaza with bearded belly dancers, skyscrapers, and the co-president lounging on the beach with war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald dancing in a nightclub with someone who is not his wife, money being tossed in the air, and a 'Trump Gaza' hotel.

“Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here," the soundtrack says.

MAGA is not amused. There are very few positive comments about it. One user writes, "This is just plain wrong!! This video is in very bad taste and just plain horrible!! The gold statue is 100% wrong no matter which way you try to make it come across. This video makes me sick."

Another weighed in to say, "This feels all wrong and actually makes me sick. I have supported you since Day 1 but this is filth. There is no God in this."

"I support you 100% Mr. president but I do not like this video," Truth Social user Courtney Jo writes. All around distasteful."

"I could not be a bigger supporter of President Trump but this particular video is in very poor taste," Stan White responded. "Very poor taste, indeed!"

"I'm sorry but this is really in poor taste," another user said. "Lives were lost and Innocents are still buried in that rubble. Please take this down immediately."

"You better take this down!" another Trump supporter wrote. "It's disgusting and embarrassing."

"Only one deserves the glory and the honor, Mr. President while I appreciate what you do, is not about you," another Truth Social user wrote. "To God be the glory and the honor, for without Him you couldn't have accomplished anything. The statue is a symbol of the antichrist, please humble yourself to God. Jesus is king and only Him."

"My sister has been warning me that President Trump puts himself above God," Foxdot wrote. "I’ve been super mad at her but this video makes me wonder. That’s a graven image."

We warned them. Donald showed who he is with this video, which he posted on Truth Social for his followers to see. On an aside, how are those protest votes going?