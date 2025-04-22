'Don't Boo!': MAGA Rep. Byron Donalds Town Hall Turns Chaotic

MAGA Florida Rep. Byron Donalds' town hall went down about the way you'd expect it to, with the increased disdain voters have for DOGE, Elon Musk, co-president Donald Trump, and the anti-DEI agenda. There were some supporters on his side, but half of the attendees walked out, and protesters were escorted out of the venue by law enforcement.

“We actually have to let the DOGE actually finish its work. What they are examining right now is inefficiency in the federal system,” the congressman insisted.

An attendee then asked, “Do you approve of Elon and DOGE invading our Social Security files?” The question elicited roaring applause from the crowd, according to CNN.

Donalds said, “Elon Musk and DOGE have been authorized by the president of the United States–-” and was quickly met with loud boos.

“Don’t boo! No, no, no, no, no. Don’t boo. Don’t boo,” Donalds told his constituents.

As attendees continued to yell and shout, Donald said, “You don’t want to hear the full story,” adding, ”because you’re not listening.”

Donalds said, “Now this is my question for the audience: Do you want to yell or do you want to hear?”

“Because if you want to hear, I’m trying to give you the information,” Donalds continued. “I told you, I’m going to be factual. But you can yell or you can hear.”

"If you think it is fine for people to defraud Social Security, you and I don’t agree,” Donalds said. “What the DOGE is doing is they are examining the records, they are providing their findings. Congress has to weigh in on those findings. That’s the way the process works.”

Is he referring to the 150-year-olds still receiving Social Security checks? That's been debunked. Meanwhile, the DOGE boys are rifling through our personal information. No matter how many times he says 'actually,' as the New York Times reported, "Elon Musk now says his group will produce only 15 percent of the savings it promised. But even that estimate is inflated with errors and guesswork."