Hegseth Suspends Windmills, Yes, Windmills, Citing 'National Security'

The Trump administration is expected to suspend leases for offshore wind farms after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed they interfered with military radar.
By David EdwardsDecember 23, 2025

The Trump administration is expected to suspend leases for offshore wind farms after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed they interfered with military radar.

"Today we're sending notifications to the five large offshore wind projects that are under construction that they're going to be, their leases will be suspended due to national security concerns," Energy Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Monday. "But we've completed the work that President Trump has asked us to do."

"The Department of War has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs have created radar interference that creates a genuine risk for the U.S., particularly related to where they are in proximity to our East Coast population centers," he added.

Dear enemies of the United States: to defeat the most powerful military in the world, just set up some windmills. Apparently Pete Hegseth is totally flummoxed by them.

Mike Masnick (@mmasnick.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T16:21:09.828Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon