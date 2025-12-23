Hegseth Suspends Windmills, Yes, Windmills, Citing 'National Security'

The Trump administration is expected to suspend leases for offshore wind farms after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed they interfered with military radar.

"Today we're sending notifications to the five large offshore wind projects that are under construction that they're going to be, their leases will be suspended due to national security concerns," Energy Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Monday. "But we've completed the work that President Trump has asked us to do."

"The Department of War has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs have created radar interference that creates a genuine risk for the U.S., particularly related to where they are in proximity to our East Coast population centers," he added.