Burgum: Since Trump Tells Lies All The Time, It's OK

This was a new defense of Trump's serial lying.
By John AmatoJuly 1, 2024

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that the lies Trump tells are no big thing because he's told them all before.

Welker quizzed Burgum on Trump's propensity for lying, when Burgum himself claims he never lied in politics.

WELKER: By one count, Donald Trump made more than 30 false claims during that debate. I want to play something you told my colleague Chuck Todd on this broadcast last year.

Take a look.

[clip]
TODD: You ever lied in politics?

BURGUM: No.

TODD: That you know, you don't believe you've ever lied?

BURGUM: No.

TODD: You feel like you've always told the truth as you understood it?

BURGUM: Absolutely. That's how I was raised and that's how I've gone forward.

[end clip]

WELKER: As someone who is on Donald Trump's short list to be his vice presidential nominee, do you think he should stop saying things that are not true?

BURGUM: I think that the whole manufactured thing this morning of that Donald Trump has said something that he hasn't said before.

I mean, everything that he said on Thursday night, he's been saying before. I mean, so this is not manufactured.

This is not news.

Say, what? Trump lied throughout th entire debate, but that's not news? As long as Trump lied about it before, who cares? WTF?

WELKER: But this is not manufactured, Governor.

I mean, just to say a few.

He said that Democrats want to kill infants after birth.

That's not true.

He again lied about widespread fraud.

Not true.

He lied about its comments after Charlottesville.

Should he be truthful with the American people if he wants to lead this country?

Especially given what you just said, that you never lie.

That's your standard, Governor.

The MAGA cult has no standards, and Republicans that did have any standards must chuck them in the garbage or they are no use to traitor Trump.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon