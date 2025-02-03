WSJ Editorial: Trump Tariffs 'Dumbest Trade War In History'

I mean, they didn't come right out and call him a moron, but they may as well have. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board came out against the idiotic and impulsive Rambo tariffs, publishing a punchy Saturday op-ed listing all the flawed reasoning behind them. Via The Hill:

Trump on Saturday imposed significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, fueling a potential trade war.

“Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are SIGNED!” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields posted on the social platform X. “This bold move holds these countries accountable for stopping illegal immigration and the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.”

“Leaving China aside, Mr. Trump’s justification for this economic assault on the neighbors makes no sense,” the board wrote.

Writers challenged the idea that exorbitant pricing for imports and exports would urge neighboring governments to stem the flow of illicit drugs.

“White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says they’ve ‘enabled illegal drugs to pour into America.’ But drugs have flowed into the U.S. for decades, and will continue to do so as long as Americans keep using them,” read The Wall Street Journal op-ed.