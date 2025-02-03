FAFO: Canada Targeting Red States Over Donald's Trade War

B.C. Premier David Eby has announced immediate retaliatory measures after Donald levied a 25% on our ally, including a ban on all American alcohol from Republican-led "red states." Canada isn't fucking around with Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland, saying Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles with a 100% tariff. Trudeau announced that Canada would respond to 47's decision to enact a 25% tariff on Canadian exports to the U.S. by implementing a 25% tariff against $155 billion in U.S. goods.

But they know their targets. Freeland wants to go after the shadow president, Elon Musk, and Eby is targeting red states.

"The Americans are bigger, but if we don't stand up for ourselves, they will just keep coming back for more," he said. Eby called Donald's tariffs on Canada “a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend.”

Oh, and I noticed that China was only given a 10% tariff while our two allies, Mexico and Canada, were hit with a 25% tariff.

NEW: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on

$155-billion worth of U.S. goods, including $30b as of Tues, followed by further $125b in 21 days. Includes beer, wine and bourbon; fruit and fruit juices; vegetables; perfume, clothing, shoes, furniture, sports equipment, lumber, plastic — Andrea Woo (@andreawoo.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T02:22:31.795Z

Doug Ford announces $22 billion in stimulus measures to fight US tariffs. Includes $15 billion “To speed up key capital projects, including widening the QEW between Burlington and St. Catharines.” So, we fight US tariffs by paying Doug's wedding guests time and a half on road construction projects? — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy.bsky.social) 2025-02-01T17:19:55.687Z

100% on tesla cars, they are pulling all alcohol off their shelves & are targeting Red States. Yay, Canada! — (@aunty-mame.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T02:34:14.670Z

BC liquor stores are emptying shelves of red state booze right now and have cancelled all imports of alcohol made in red states. — Trevor Foster (@darthfos.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T05:03:59.124Z

Update via Politico:

There are 1,256 items in the first tranche of tariffs that will come into force on Tuesday. The list includes oranges and fruit from Florida, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort; household appliances from South Carolina and Ohio, states to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Vice President J.D. Vance; and motorcycles and coffee from southern Pennsylvania, which helped return Trump to the White House.

So, MAGA, get back to making moonshine with your cousins Billy Bob and Daisy. Y'all fucked around and backed Donald's tariffs against our allies. And now you're going to find out. Food prices will soar, too. How are those egg prices doing?