Trump Picks A Trade War With Our Allies, And Other News
Trump rolls the dice with a trade war against U.S. allies https://t.co/yVFP6kWQ5m via @nbcnews
— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) June 1, 2018
People are wondering why Trump would walk away from a $2 Billion dollar steel trade surplus he has with Canada. Well...#steeltariffs #NAFTA https://t.co/OkVJF0TgVp
— Jackie (@Jackstar009) May 31, 2018
Congratulations, Virginia, on recognizing that every American has a right to health care and for putting the People ahead of party politics. Well done.https://t.co/lhtRrHDIAM
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 1, 2018
China’s giving Ivanka her trademarks and handing out loans to a Trump project in Indonesia so ZTE’s getting off the hook for repeated sanctions violations.
But we’re bringing the hammer down on Canadian steel!
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 1, 2018
"It was like talking to a toddler." https://t.co/CXssc0Z68N pic.twitter.com/pXscQ6XAHf
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 1, 2018
Breaking: Trump administration officials are making plans to order grid operators to buy electricity from struggling coal and nuclear plants in an effort to extend their life, a move that would represent an unprecedented intervention into U.S. energy markets.
— Jennifer A. Dlouhy (@jendlouhyhc) June 1, 2018
The United Steelworkers don't support the Trump administration's latest steel-tariffs move, which extends the duties to Canada. "This decision is unacceptable and calls into serious question the design and direction of the administration's trade policy." @steelworkers
— William Mauldin (@willmauldin) May 31, 2018
The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse. https://t.co/Cw1SUvUS84
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2018
“Rhonda Hart, an Army vet whose 14-year-old daughter was killed, told AP Trump repeatedly used the word 'wacky' to describe the shooter and trench coat he wore. ‘It was like talking to a toddler,’ Hart said.” https://t.co/zK9oS8ZMm7
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 1, 2018
Fascinating: The Hidden Costs of Losing Your City's Newspaper | Without watchdogs, government costs go up, according to new research. https://t.co/AoWOoE6Umg pic.twitter.com/ojfOkKtz0q
— Michelle Manafy (@michellemanafy) June 1, 2018
"It turns out ignoring the NRA and its most virulent members is good for business." https://t.co/zUuOI0QQqp #Enough #NeverAgain
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) June 1, 2018
This is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. #WearOrange
"Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children." - Hillary Rodham Clinton pic.twitter.com/mUc30eCFk3↓ Story continues below ↓
— Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) June 1, 2018
@kelly2277 https://t.co/EpShjJOw2n
— yvette swegheimer (@leesgirl9) June 1, 2018
Newly released emails show senior EPA officials working closely with a conservative group that dismisses climate change to rally like-minded people for public hearings on science and global warming, counter negative news coverage and tout Scott Pruitt. https://t.co/vvYgjmtMKA
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 1, 2018
Mark is one of the country’s foremost experts on the pardon power. Worth reading his thoughts on how the president is perverting it. https://t.co/WeW4nSgTce
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 31, 2018
And here: It's Friday, and you deserve a treat!
omfg pic.twitter.com/oKsmfqnxK2
— darth™ (@darth) June 1, 2018
