Uh Oh Are We At (Trade) War With Canada Now?
Hashtag Fail. Hashtag very big fail. The farm lobby is arguing to protect NAFTA.
And our petty little man wannabe dictator is being...small. About something he saw on TV.
Watch out for those Canadian automobiles, Donnie.
Who's the bigger man? Trudeau, and Trump knows it.
Please note: because it's often based on Census data, trade info is frequently several years old, but this Wapo article from 2014 is timely anyway:
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the majority of states export goods more to Canada than any other country.
In 2013, Canada was the top export market for 35 states, and exports to Canada across the country totaled $300.2 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The top commodities were vehicles, machinery, oil, and natural gas.
Five states’ top export markets are [to places other than Canada, China, and Mexico]: Nevada’s is Switzerland, where its top commodity exported is gold. For Mississippi, it’s oil to Panama; for Delaware, it’s pharmaceutical products to Belgium; for Connecticut, it’s aircraft, spacecraft, and parts to France; and for Hawaii, it’s aircraft, spacecraft, and parts to Australia.
It's a big world, and if we think we can build walls to keep the brown people out, the world will take their MONEY elsewhere.
