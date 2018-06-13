Uh Oh Are We At (Trade) War With Canada Now?

Hashtag Fail. Hashtag very big fail. The farm lobby is arguing to protect NAFTA.

Thanks to #NAFTA, U.S. farmers have reaped $4.3B

from Mexico and Canada. Click here to tell Congress that we #NeedNAFTA to continue to support American#farmers and families. https://t.co/rMTGLsMNfS pic.twitter.com/25RQoCc3RM — Americans for Farmers & Families (@US4FarmerFamily) June 8, 2018

And our petty little man wannabe dictator is being...small. About something he saw on TV.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Watch out for those Canadian automobiles, Donnie.

Who's the bigger man? Trudeau, and Trump knows it.

Canada PM Trudeau says U.S. punitive tariffs on aluminum and steel would hurt both Canadian and American workers.



“This is not in the interests of two countries that have the closest and best trading relationship and alliance in the history of the world.” https://t.co/4N44fmymbY pic.twitter.com/uON1ITPYpY — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

Please note: because it's often based on Census data, trade info is frequently several years old, but this Wapo article from 2014 is timely anyway:

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the majority of states export goods more to Canada than any other country. In 2013, Canada was the top export market for 35 states, and exports to Canada across the country totaled $300.2 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The top commodities were vehicles, machinery, oil, and natural gas. Five states’ top export markets are [to places other than Canada, China, and Mexico]: Nevada’s is Switzerland, where its top commodity exported is gold. For Mississippi, it’s oil to Panama; for Delaware, it’s pharmaceutical products to Belgium; for Connecticut, it’s aircraft, spacecraft, and parts to France; and for Hawaii, it’s aircraft, spacecraft, and parts to Australia.

It's a big world, and if we think we can build walls to keep the brown people out, the world will take their MONEY elsewhere.

.@AliVelshi @VaughnHillyard Dumb a$$ employees of @MakersMark and Kentucky farmers voted for grifting conman @realDonaldTrump because of “economic anxiety” (aka white grievance) now shocked Trump/GOP and @SenateMajLdr is screwing them. No sympathy.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — waltb31 (@waltb31) June 11, 2018