Cavuto Blasts Trump's Trade War: 'A Bad Abbott And Costello Skit'

After Trump melted the stock markets down last Friday, with a crazed attack on the Fed, 'hereby ordering' US companies to no longer deal with China, many stock market TV analysts on FBN and CNBC were furious with Donald.

Neil Cavuto joined them on Tuesday.

During Tuesday's Your World, the Fox News host had a slew of market people on who were not glorifying Trump's tariff trade war approach to China.

Erin Gibbs said the recent swings in the market created "more investor fear" and more are now "more cautious getting into the market."

She used an analogy that profitable companies are like abused children after Trump's actions and they are fearful because they don't know what's going to happen next.

Cavuto said that worried him also. "Everyone's confused."

Susan Crabtree from Real Clear Politics said the adage (that Donald's surrogates use to apologize for him) that you should take Trump seriously but not literally "doesn't really work with the markets."

Crabtree said, "They take him very literally."

Cavuto asked if Trump knows how his words and tweets affect the markets, "I'm not here to criticize, but he's been all over the map with some of these trade issues."

Yes, Neil, you are there to critique all presidents when dealing with the economy. Isn't that your job?

But then he lowered the boom.

Cavuto said, "He said 'yeah we are talking to the Chinese - no we're not talking to the Chinese.' Yeah, 'I'm extending the deadline for some tariffs - no I'm gonna hike those tariffs."

"It's sort of a bad Abbott and Costello skit," Cavuto stated.



That's been my opinion for a long time now.