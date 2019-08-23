CNBC Panelist Explodes Over Trump's Latest: 'Stupidest Idea I've Ever Heard!'

So what happened today was markets were recovering nicely from the China-Trump feud, then China announced new retaliatory tariffs. Then Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gives a speech at the Jackson Hole (don't get me started) which calmed the markets.

But wait! Trump is about to effing tweet something that will cause the markets to crash again! (Is he short-selling? Please find this out, Congress.)

....My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

....all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop - it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

The CNBC panel has had enough. Jim Lebenthal is a partner at Cerity Partners.

JIM LEBENTHAL: This idea of forbidding companies, or in any way preventing US companies, from doing business in China, has to be the most stupid thing I have ever heard in my life. Are you gonna tell Boeing they can't sell planes in China? ...I try to remain measured, but I gotta say again, this is the stupidest idea I've ever heard."

The panel also included Steven Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners, who said that the biggest risk to the market is Trump:

Quote of the day from Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors, "Local Communist Seizes Means of Production"