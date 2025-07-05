Trump Drops Antisemitic Slur While Pretending He Cares About Farmers

He really just can't stop himself. During a speech in Iowa touting the passage of their one big ugly bill, which is going to harm millions of Americans and cut not just Medicaid benefits, but Medicare as well, Trump took to the stage to celebrate his cruelty, and casually dropped an antisemitic slur while pretending he could care less that he puts every farm out of business in the United States.

Trump Rails Against ‘Shylocks And Bad People’ In Iowa Speech:

President Donald Trump employed a term often used as a slur against Jewish people as he blasted bankers during a speech in Iowa on Thursday evening. The remark came as he was touting tax cuts in his so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Congress passed earlier in the day. “No death tax, no estate tax, no going to the banks and borrowing from, in some cases, a fine banker and in some cases shylocks and bad people,” Trump said, adding, “They destroyed a lot of families, but we did the opposite.” The term “shylock” traces back to a Jewish character in William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. That portrayal was widely seen as a negative stereotype associating Jews with unethical money lending. The term has been considered a slur for years and has previously caused political controversy, including when it was used by then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. Trump made his comments while speaking in Des Moines, Iowa at a “Salute to America” celebration ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Much of his remarks, which are ongoing as of this writing, touted his “Big Beautiful Bill,” which included tax cuts and an increased budget for immigration enforcement along with steep cuts to social programs including Medicaid and SNAP.

He's going to be alienating a whole lot more than Jewish people the more he talks about what they've done once the reality of his "big beautiful" piece of garbage becomes clear to the non-brainwashed still left in America that are directly harmed by this legislation.

As our contributor Tengrain discussed at his blog, it sure looks like he's wanting to repeal reconstruction and just bring slave labor back to help those farmers out instead. I guess that way they don't have to worry about the Jewish "shylock" bankers coming after them.

Just send all of the people you illegally detained over to work at the farms, and problem solved. It's coming. Mark my words. What we do to stop it is another matter, but this needs to be stopped.