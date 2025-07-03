Trump's Immigrant Worker Plan Sure Sounds Like Slavery

While doing a photo op with Barbie Fife and some other lackeys at his brand new gator gulag, the Orange Felon was asked about worker programs for immigrants who work on farms or in hotels. As usual, his answer raised more questions and more than a few eyebrows:

I want to take care of our farmers and hotel workers and various other people and we're working on it right now and Ron's going to be involved and you're involved already. So we have a case, a lot of cases, where ICE will go into a farm and there's a guy working there for 10, 15 years, no problem. The farmers know them. We're going to put what is called farmer responsibility or owner responsibility, where they're going to be largely responsible for these people and they know these people.

They've worked on the farms for 15 years and all of a sudden... So, I have a great.... Ron does, Christie does, we have a great feeling for the farmer and for others in the same position. And we're going to give them responsibility for people and we're going to have a system of signing them up, so they don't have to go. They can be here legally. They can pay taxes and everything and they're not getting citizenship, but they get other things and the farmers need them to do the work. Without those people, you're not going to be able to run your farm.