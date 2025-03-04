Varney Hypes Tree Farmers While Economy Burns Down

FOX Business host Stuart Varney found a needle in Trump's horrific tariff haystack to bloviate about as he tried to misdirect the newscycle's anxiety caused by the stock market collapse.

Varney's My Take:

VARNEY: The tariffs have brought high anxiety to a variety of industries. They don't know how things are going to play out. There is one industry, though, that's having a grand old time. The tree farmers of America are celebrating.

Hurrah!

Trump gets to destroy old growth forests.

In 2022, shortly before Biden announced his executive order, a group of more than 130 scientists wrote a letter to Biden advocating a ban on logging in old-growth forests. “Older forests provide the most above-ground carbon storage potential on Earth, with mature forests and larger trees driving most accumulation of forest carbon in the critical next few decades,” the letter read. “Left vulnerable to logging, though, they cannot fulfill these vital functions.”

Stuart Varney's response to the market collapse from Trump's tariffs is to attack anyone who supports climate change.

How fucking boring and immature.

The public will suffer while these fools put lipstick on Trump's pig face.