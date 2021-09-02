Stuart Varney Is Suddenly Very Nervous About Growing Economy

"It's frightening Bill, it's frightening," Fox Business host Stuart Varney proclaimed as the Wall Street rallied over a good jobs report.

Varney said, "Every morning I get on the air and I say look at that, there's green on the left-hand side of the screen. Up we go, up we go. Constant new records."

"You can understand people getting a little nervous about this."

If the markets were where they are today under Traitor Trump's administration, Stuart Varney would be celebrating this news, glorifying his leadership, and doing hi-fives.

We might even have seen him dance a jig on air.

But once a Democrat assumes the Oval Office, Fox Business's millionaire anchor has to fearmonger any good results.

Today's jobs report beat the predictions spurring a rise in the markets.

It's true that historically September is a down month for Wall Street and that will probably happen towards the end of the month, but a good jobs report helps the entire nation and not just the wealthy.