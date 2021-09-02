Media Bites
Stuart Varney Is Suddenly Very Nervous About Growing Economy

And the stock market is up, too! OH NOES!!!
"It's frightening Bill, it's frightening," Fox Business host Stuart Varney proclaimed as the Wall Street rallied over a good jobs report.

Varney said, "Every morning I get on the air and I say look at that, there's green on the left-hand side of the screen. Up we go, up we go. Constant new records."

"You can understand people getting a little nervous about this."

If the markets were where they are today under Traitor Trump's administration, Stuart Varney would be celebrating this news, glorifying his leadership, and doing hi-fives.

We might even have seen him dance a jig on air.

But once a Democrat assumes the Oval Office, Fox Business's millionaire anchor has to fearmonger any good results.

Today's jobs report beat the predictions spurring a rise in the markets.

It's true that historically September is a down month for Wall Street and that will probably happen towards the end of the month, but a good jobs report helps the entire nation and not just the wealthy.

