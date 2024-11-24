Joe Rogan Accuses Joe Biden Of Trying To Start World War III

After nearly three long years, the United States finally allowed Ukraine to strike inside Russia with American-made weapons and Joe Rogan ain't happy about it.

The dumbest people in the United States listen to Joe Rogan. And there are millions of them. Here he is, knowingly or not, just repeating Kremlin talking points. Now, Joe Rogan may or may not be a Russian sock puppet like others of his ilk, but he sure sounds like one here.

Case in point, after nearly three years of fighting the Russians, forced to fight with one arm tied behind their backs, unable to strike inside Russia with American-made weapons, the White House at long last finally relented after the election, ostensibly as a reaction to thousands of North Koreans now brought in to fight (and mostly die) in Ukraine.

I doubt if Rogan has ever spent even one second on his podcast discussing the daily bombings by Russia of Ukrainian civilians, their schools, hospitals, shopping malls, etc. Almost always, these attacks originate from just across the Russian border, their bases impervious to a Ukrainian response. Well, that's over now. With longer-range ATACMS missiles, all those Russian bases are now within striking distance and will be destroyed.

Thank you, Joe Biden. Better late than never.

And now British Storm Shadow and French SCALP missiles can also be fired into Russia at military targets.

Source: Daily Beast

Joe Rogan suggested that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are looking to incite “World War III” as Biden makes his way out of office. A slew of U.S.-supplied missiles were fired deep into Russian territory after Biden recently lifted his ban on Ukraine using them to target Russia. The change of policy came after Russia deployed North Korean troops to the battle-fraught Kursk region—a move Biden’s administration viewed as a significant escalation of war that demanded a response, Reuters reported. Rogan and his guest on Friday’s podcast, music producer Scott Storch, both said they would feel “safer” when Donald Trump, who has signaled skepticism about the U.S.’ support of Ukraine’s war effort, takes over the White House. However, Rogan expressed worry about the damage Biden’s policies could do in the last weeks of his presidency.

And what did Joe Rogan say on the matter? About what you'd expect. The Biden administration is to blame.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out?” Rogan said. “People don’t want you to be there anymore. There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing that we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts.” Rogan also pinned blame on Zelensky, fretting that the conflict’s escalation could end up reverberating across the globe. “Zelensky says Putin is terrified,” Rogan said. “F--k you, man. F--k you people. You people are about to start World War III.”

Joe Rogan argues Ukraine is trying to start WW3, tells Zelensky “fuck you”



Russia has been bombing Ukraine for 1003 days in a row. Where was this energy @joerogan when Putin bombed Kyiv’s main children’s cancer hospital? Just massacre after massacre of Ukrainian innocents but… pic.twitter.com/6Lz7KroFJO — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 23, 2024

A NAFO Fella has a few choice words for Rogan.