Crybaby Trump Complains Democrats Didn't Clap For Him

The narcissism of Donald Trump knows no bounds. In a first for any presidential speech to Congress, Trump cried like a baby because Democrats refused to stand and clap for him.

I kid you not.

Trump is the most despicable and vile president in history of this country but expects to be treated with courtesy by the opposing party.

This is not normal and Democrats need to step up the opposition more and more.

TRUMP: And once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it, no matter what. Five, five times I've been up here. It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way.

Trump already proclaimed he'd found a cure for COVID when he promoted bleach, UV lights, and of course hydroxychloroquine, which has been linked to 17,000 unnecessary deaths because of his antics.

The damage his narcissism has brought is unparalleled.