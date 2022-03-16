Pathetic Failure Donald Trump Whines After Zelenskyy Speech

[Above, from 2019, Fox News can't figure out who to believe, Trump or Bolton. Republicans in disarray! -- eds.]

Earlier today, Vlodomir Zelenskyy gave an impassioned and well-received speech to Congress which earned him a standing ovation.

As usual, Traitor Trump tried to shift the spotlight away from the Ukraine President by sending out one of his ridiculous statements, claiming that he actually saved NATO by forcing them to pay back rent.

Trump the Narcissist went further, echoing his illegal blackmail against Ukraine: ‘if you don’t pay up, no protection.'

What do we call a mafia boss forcing you to pay protection money?

Most Americans could care less about how NATO was funded or even how it works other than it's a treaty drawn up by Allied nations shortly after WWII.

By acting like a slum lord and demanding NATO pay funds, Trump said in his latest screed that he was "acting strong" as a leader.

Please.

Trump attacked and criticized our most loyal allies and praised murderous thugs like Kim Jong-un and Putin.

This was just a precursor for Trump to remove the United States from the greatest alliance of nations ever assembled.

John Bolton told the Washington Post that members of Trump's administration knew Ukraine was only important to Trump to help him win the upcoming election. And if Trump won a second term he would have left NATO altogether.

WP asked, "How close did that come to reality?" Bolton said he thought Trump was going to withdraw in 2018.

"In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO and I think Putin was waiting for that, " Bolton said.

here’s John Bolton saying that Trump was planning to leave NATO in his second term



pic.twitter.com/KkzfgMWUXP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 5, 2022

Of course, Putin was waiting. Every action Trump took in his presidency helped Russia, diminished the US, weakened NATO, and put Ukraine in the crosshairs.

Here's his full missive if you care to read.