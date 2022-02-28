Trump Tries To Take Credit For NATO After Nearly Destroying It

Donald Trump almost destroyed the NATO alliance with his slumlord antics while in office, but now is claiming he saved NATO.

In 2016 Trump proposed putting conditions on supporting NATO nations if they were attacked by Russia.

In 2017, Trump gave a speech where he vilified NATO for back rent, or something.

While speaking in front of a remnant piece of 9/11 wreckage, a symbol and a ceremony of NATO's honoring our tragedy and also their invoking the Article 5 agreement, Trump used this opportunity and whined like a desperate slumlord trying to evict pesky tenants from one of his buildings instead of strengthening an alliance that he had consistently criticized during the campaign trail.

In 2018, Shepard Smith blasted Trump's handling of NATO and his attacks on Germany.



“It's Orwellian. He’s making our friends out to be our enemies and he's treating our enemies, like Putin as our friends."

Flash forward to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Traitor Trump is trying to play a different song altogether.

Trump glorified Putin after the Russian invasion began.

Always looking to make a quick buck off his cult members, Trump emailed that if it wasn't for him there would be no NATO.

So donate!:

"I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars. There would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly. Also, it was me that got Ukraine the very effective anti-tank busters (Javelins) when the previous Administration was sending blankets. Let History so note!"

Trump forget to mention in his email how he wanted to pull 12,000 US troops from Germany to further weaken any defensive measures against an aggressive Russia because they weren't paying their rent.

BBC reported this on July 29, 2020,

President Donald Trump said the move was a response to Germany failing to meet Nato targets on defense spending. But it has attracted widespread opposition in Congress from those who believe it will embolden Russia. We don't want to be the suckers anymore," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday shortly after the move was announced. "We're reducing the force because they're not paying their bills; it's very simple."

The treasonous ex-president is the greatest serial liar in US history.

He's upset President Biden is getting massive credit for reuniting NATO, including Condi Rice and making it a powerhouse alliance that it always has been.

So baby Trump is flailing away. He should take his bottle and take a nap.