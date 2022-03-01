Trump Spokesnutter: ‘No Need’ For Biden's SOTU —Trump Already Did It

Liz Harrington, a senior spokesperson for Donald Trump, argued that it is unnecessary for President Joe Biden to give the State of the Union address because her boss had already done it by speaking to a conservative conference.

"There's really no need for him to give a State of the Union [from] the fraud that's sitting in the White House right now because President Trump summed it all up on Saturday at CPAC," she insisted.

Harrington argued that Biden's "weakness" provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

Biden is scheduled to speak to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night.