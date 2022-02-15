Trump Spox Talks Treason Charges Against Hillary Clinton

The right wing freakout over John Durham's baseless filing Friday hit peak insanity when David Brody and Liz Harrington moaned for treason charges to be brought against Hillary Clinton.

CBN reporter Brody hosts his own show on Real America's Voice called The Water Cooler. He laid out several scenarios where the death penalty could be used to execute the former First Lady, Secretary of State, and Senator from New York.

These ingrates echo every insane thing Trump spews out on the Internet via Harrington's feed.

It's kind of funny that David Brody inadvertently laid out a call for Donald Trump to be tried and convicted for treason when he said treason is relatively broadly defined. You basically just have to prove they intended to overthrow the government, wage war against the state in some capacity, or aided our enemy.

That's Donald Trump in a nutshell. Hopefully the January 6 committee will prove this beyond the shadow of any doubt.

Later on, Brody brought on Trump's mouthpiece Liz Harrington to verifiably claim that Hillary Clinton committed treason against Donald Trump, as if Donald Trump was king or something.

Again, as Harrington was bashing Hillary Clinton she made the case against her boss Donald Trump.

"What they were doing was trying to overthrow the existing established government," she wondered.

That's what Trump did leading up all the way to the insurrection on January 6.

But somehow a baseless, debunked allegation made by Durham is made to be a death knell for Hillary Clinton. Or a distraction from Trump's current issues with his accountants, the New York Attorney General, and more.