Trump Spox: Babies Would Have Formula If 'Our Rightful President' Was In Charge

Former President Donald Trump's spokesperson falsely suggested on Thursday that the United States has a baby formula shortage because the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Credit: Real America's Voice/Screen Grab
By DavidMay 13, 2022

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington blasted Republicans who are attending a rally for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Trump endorsed David Perdue after Kemp failed to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

"These people are so out of touch," Harrington explained. "They don't have a connection to the people and they don't feel accountable to the people and that's the number one problem. They think they're entitled to power. You know, they'll get rich. They'll sell out your state. They'll sell out our country while it goes to hell."

Harrington blamed the baby formula shortage on "weak RINOs" who allowed President Joe Biden to take office.

"We never would have had this," she insisted. "We would have stocked shelves very full, including with baby formula if Donald J. Trump, our rightful president, was in the White House right now."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

