Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Twitter MUST Ban Trump Spox Liz Harrington

Trump’s Chief Spokesperson Liz Harrington is tweeting election lies for him.
By John Amato
Twitter MUST Ban Trump Spox Liz Harrington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot via

The seditious ex-president Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook for promoting phony voter fraud claims and conspiracy theories that claim the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him.

Why then is it okay for his surrogate Liz Harrington to send out on Twitter statements from Trump alleging the same election fraud big-lie conspiracies?

Earlier today, Harrington posted a missive from Traitor Trump that attacked Fox News for not covering the same voter fraud conspiracies that got him kicked off credible social media forums.

By the way, Fox News is not being turned off, instead even more extreme networks like Newsmax and OAN are.

And why is it acceptable to have Harrington send out statements from Trump that attack his political rivals or anyone or thing he disagrees with, at will?

This should not be allowed.

Having surrogates like Harrington do Trump's dirty work by spreading lies and conspiracies is as wrong as platforming Trump himself.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team