Desperate Trump Gets Spokesperson To Lie About 'Anemic' Rally Attendance

Former President Donald Trump's communications team scrambled for a response over the weekend after scores of empty seats were seen at his rally in Georgia.

As Trump's Saturday rally was underway, photos that showed

sparse attendance circulated on social media.

Trump responded to the reports on Sunday as he became the laughingstock of Twitter.

"We had a massive crowd last night in Georgia, but as usual, the Fake News Media absolutely refuses to show it," Trump said in a statement. "People are estimating 25,000 to 35,000 people."

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington was dispatched to personally respond to conservative pundit Erick Erickson, who called the attendance "anemic."

"That does not bode well for his slate of candidates," Erickson wrote. "Not all the people there were from Georgia or even able to vote. And Perdue and the other candidates had to foot the bill. Oof."

"Fake news!" Harrington replied despite crowd photos showing otherwise.