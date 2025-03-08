Reminder: Turn Your Clocks Ahead Tonight!

Via Accuweather.com:

Clocks will spring forward one hour this Sunday, March 9, 2025, as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States. This will result in later sunrises and sunsets.

Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation located in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, are the only states that do not observe the biannual time shift and remain in standard time year-round.''

Several states have proposed laws to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year, but the legislation has yet to go into effect. The Sunshine Protection Act has also been introduced by lawmakers in the nation's capital, but the bill has not passed the Senate and House of Representatives to make it to the president's desk where it can be signed into law.