Remember To Set Your Clocks Back Tonight

Remember to set your clocks back an hour tonight for Daylight Savings Time
Remember To Set Your Clocks Back Tonight
Image from: Teh Tweetbox

Ah yes, tonight is Daylight Savings Time so remember to set your clocks back an hour. As a Public Service, here is a helpful guide to setting your clocks:

Now, there are a couple of caveats that go with this.

One, if you're an old fart like me, you can ignore this, since you already changed your clocks this morning. Why wait until the last minute, amirite?

Secondly, make sure that you set your clocks back only one hour. Don't be a Republican and set them back 150 years.

Lastly, if you're looking forward to that extra hour of sleep, more power to you. But us dog owners know that we will get absolutely nothing tonight:

Image from: Facebook

Your DST open thread below...

