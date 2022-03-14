MyPillow Mike Declares Holy War On Daylight Savings Time

Mike Lindell urges people not to respect Daylight Savings Time because it's an evil Socialist plot.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 14, 2022

Mike Lindell urges people not to follow Daylight Savings Time because it's all an eeeevvvil socialist plot:

His logic is up to its usual snuff - stealing an hour here leads to stealing a month there and before you know it, poof!, your MyPillow is gone!

Which is why Lindell probably wants to turn it into a holy war. He indicates as much by that duct tape cross displayed prominently on the front of his shirt.

Open thread below...

