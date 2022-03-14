MyPillow Mike Declares Holy War On Daylight Savings Time

Mike Lindell urges people not to follow Daylight Savings Time because it's all an eeeevvvil socialist plot:

Mike Lindell urges Patriots to NOT respect daylight savings time

(YooToob below for sharing) pic.twitter.com/G3YvJZ8K51 — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) March 13, 2022

His logic is up to its usual snuff - stealing an hour here leads to stealing a month there and before you know it, poof!, your MyPillow is gone!

Which is why Lindell probably wants to turn it into a holy war. He indicates as much by that duct tape cross displayed prominently on the front of his shirt.

