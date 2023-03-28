A Disheveled Mike Lindell Begs For People To Buy His My Pillow Slippers

"Don Quixote" Lindell looks exhausted from his taxing voting machine fights.
By John AmatoMarch 28, 2023

Looking battered and withered in his car, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell begged Real America's Voice viewers to buy his slippers.

As usual, Lindell was on Bannon's Sedition podcast when he pitched his slippers.

"We still have some of those all season slippers left at $25 a pair to thank all of you out there for the great, for supporting," he said. "For supporting us through all this."

"My employees, we've lost all our box stores, our shopping channels," he said. "We get attacked every single day and MyPillow should not have to be attacked when they're protecting companies out there that we never heard the names of before which I don't need to name all the voting machine companies."

Spewing conspiracy nonsense does have consequences.

Who is protecting voting machine companies like Dominion, Mike? The Deep State? Pizza parlors? The One World government? Jewish space lasers? Wind turbines?

